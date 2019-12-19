  1. Home
  2. Career
  3. Drupal PHP Developer

Drupal PHP Developer

Job Description:

  • Junior to experienced level Drupal Developer

  • The position reports to the Web Development Manager

  • Implements full stack web portal projects using Drupal WCMS (backend / module development and theming / front-end development)

  • Supports and caters for the desired internal and external deliverables

  • Cooperates responsibly and consistently within project team members

 

 Desirable to Necessary Qualifications:

  • Degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent

  • Proven experience of 2+ years in equivalent position and role

  • Good knowledge of web site development using Drupal 8 and older versions 

  • Good knowledge of PHP (OOP), MySQL, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript (JQuery), Ajax

  • Knowledge of Symfony framework

  • Experience in developing responsive design websites using bootstrap CSS framework 

  • Develop custom modules, components and theme 

  • Requirements analysis and problem solving capabilities

  • Excellent communication skills in Greek and English language (written and spoken)

  • Military obligations fulfilled (for male candidates)

  • Friendly personality to adapt teamwork and willing to improve knowledge and skills level

 

 Company Offering:

  • Attractive remuneration package depending on qualifications

  • Professional development in a continuously growing market

  • Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment

  • Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations

  • Life insurance and health program

Apply now:
Upload requirements