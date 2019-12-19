Drupal PHP Developer
Job Description:
-
Junior to experienced level Drupal Developer
-
The position reports to the Web Development Manager
-
Implements full stack web portal projects using Drupal WCMS (backend / module development and theming / front-end development)
-
Supports and caters for the desired internal and external deliverables
-
Cooperates responsibly and consistently within project team members
Desirable to Necessary Qualifications:
-
Degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent
-
Proven experience of 2+ years in equivalent position and role
-
Good knowledge of web site development using Drupal 8 and older versions
-
Good knowledge of PHP (OOP), MySQL, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript (JQuery), Ajax
-
Knowledge of Symfony framework
-
Experience in developing responsive design websites using bootstrap CSS framework
-
Develop custom modules, components and theme
-
Requirements analysis and problem solving capabilities
-
Excellent communication skills in Greek and English language (written and spoken)
-
Military obligations fulfilled (for male candidates)
-
Friendly personality to adapt teamwork and willing to improve knowledge and skills level
Company Offering:
-
Attractive remuneration package depending on qualifications
-
Professional development in a continuously growing market
-
Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
-
Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations
-
Life insurance and health program