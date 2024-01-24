The Athens 2024 Liferay Roadshow has been a great success!

  1. Home
Wed, 24/01/2024

If you attended then you saw ‘first-hand’ the way you can Do More, With Less, using Liferay DXP.

If you didn’t have the opportunity to attend, then you missed on exciting new things.


In both cases, here are all the presentations of the event, so you want to re-visit the information provided or see at your own leisure how Liferay DXP can help you Do More, With Less.

 

 

 

 

 

And if you want to discuss more about the business solutions Liferay DXP can address, don’t hesitate to give us a call (+30-210-9091091) or contact us here.

Attachments
Moving Your Digital Transformation Forward - Óscar González Seoane, Sales Director, Liferay Inc3.17 MB
Building real world solutions with No-Code / Low-Code using Liferay DXP 7.4 - John Paradias, Liferay Consultant4.91 MB
Liferay DXP 7.4 in a cloud-native, headless and serverless world - George Karouzos, CEO, Technopolis S.A.567.9 KB
Liferay evolution in an AI world - Rafael Lluis Cuenca, Sales Engineering Global Director235.3 KB

See at your own leisure how Liferay DXP can help you Do More, With Less.