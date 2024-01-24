The Athens 2024 Liferay Roadshow has been a great success!

If you attended then you saw ‘first-hand’ the way you can Do More, With Less, using Liferay DXP.

If you didn’t have the opportunity to attend, then you missed on exciting new things.



In both cases, here are all the presentations of the event, so you want to re-visit the information provided or see at your own leisure how Liferay DXP can help you Do More, With Less.

And if you want to discuss more about the business solutions Liferay DXP can address, don’t hesitate to give us a call (+30-210-9091091) or contact us here.