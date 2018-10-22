  1. Home
3rd Liferay Roadshow in Athens

Mon, 22/10/2018

CX Omnichannel Complexity. Simplified.

We are excited to invite you to join Liferay, SingularLogic - Silver Service Partner, and Technopolis SA - Platinum Service Partner, and talk about hot topics for your market as customer journey and omnichannel experiences . Our experts will present the new suite of Liferay products tailored to your needs. Take a deep dive into new solutions which can help solve your customers needs, and take the opportunity to share your experiences during networking sessions.What we will talk about:

  • Liferay DXP 7.1
  • Liferay Commerce
  • Liferay Analytics Cloud

Date: 27 November, 09:00 - 16:00

Agenda (tentative)

09:00 – 10:00 Welcome and Registration
10:00 – 10:45 New Liferay products to support the complete omnichannel customer journey  - Andrea Diazzi, Business Development Manager, Liferay Inc
10:45 – 11:30 Liferay Commerce: the E-conomy Enabler - Trifon Sotiropoulos, Managing Director, Technopolis SA
11:30 – 12:15 The digital journey touchpoints - Thanos Karantjias, Unit Manager Cloud and Mobile Integration, SingularLogic
12:15 – 13:00 Coffee break - Light Finger Food 
13:00 – 13:40 Liferay Analytics Cloud: a new smart tool for better Customer Experiences- Javier Ahedo, Liferay Consultant, Liferay Inc
13:40 – 14:20 At the crossroads of business and technology towards omnichannel CX - Thanos Karantjias, Unit Manager Cloud and Mobile Integration, SingularLogic
14:20 – 15:00

What's new in Liferay DXP 7.1 - George Karouzos, CEO, Technopolis SA
15:00 Thank you - Networking Cocktail

 

Location 

DOMOTEL KASTRI HOTEL

154, El. Venizelou Ave & Romylias
14671 Athens
Greece
Tel: (0030) 210 35 07 100

 

