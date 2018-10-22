3rd Liferay Roadshow in Athens
CX Omnichannel Complexity. Simplified.
We are excited to invite you to join Liferay, SingularLogic - Silver Service Partner, and Technopolis SA - Platinum Service Partner, and talk about hot topics for your market as customer journey and omnichannel experiences . Our experts will present the new suite of Liferay products tailored to your needs. Take a deep dive into new solutions which can help solve your customers needs, and take the opportunity to share your experiences during networking sessions.What we will talk about:
- Liferay DXP 7.1
- Liferay Commerce
- Liferay Analytics Cloud
Date: 27 November, 09:00 - 16:00
Registration is closed
Agenda (tentative)
|09:00 – 10:00
|Welcome and Registration
|10:00 – 10:45
|New Liferay products to support the complete omnichannel customer journey - Andrea Diazzi, Business Development Manager, Liferay Inc
|10:45 – 11:30
|Liferay Commerce: the E-conomy Enabler - Trifon Sotiropoulos, Managing Director, Technopolis SA
|11:30 – 12:15
|The digital journey touchpoints - Thanos Karantjias, Unit Manager Cloud and Mobile Integration, SingularLogic
|12:15 – 13:00
|Coffee break - Light Finger Food
|13:00 – 13:40
|Liferay Analytics Cloud: a new smart tool for better Customer Experiences- Javier Ahedo, Liferay Consultant, Liferay Inc
|13:40 – 14:20
|At the crossroads of business and technology towards omnichannel CX - Thanos Karantjias, Unit Manager Cloud and Mobile Integration, SingularLogic
|14:20 – 15:00
|
What's new in Liferay DXP 7.1 - George Karouzos, CEO, Technopolis SA
|15:00
|Thank you - Networking Cocktail
Registration is closed
Location
DOMOTEL KASTRI HOTEL
154, El. Venizelou Ave & Romylias
14671 Athens
Greece
Tel: (0030) 210 35 07 100
Do you strive for exceptional omnichannel CX?
Join the 3rd Liferay Roadshow in Athens and see how you can simplify digital omnichannel experiences.