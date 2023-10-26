4th Liferay Roadshow in Athens
Do More with Less
What if there was a platform which enables you to build Tailor Digital Solutions to your needs?
What if there was a platform which enabled you to bring Users, Systems and Data to one single location?
What is the story of 5 Businesses that overcame Economic Disruption with Technology?
Which are the Technologies to Protect your Business from Economic Disruption in the current environment?
Liferay and Technopolis SA invite you to an exclusive half-day event dedicated to you, our customers!
Join us on 30th of November at Gazi, Athens and find out how to make a strategic choice for a platform with all the tools you need to:
- Build Customer portals, intranets, commerce sites
- Enable end users to change and update solutions with No Code / Low Code
- Integrate with third-party systems and applications
- Cloud solution for low Total Cost of Ownership
Date: 30 November, 10:00 - 15:30
Registration is closed
Agenda (tentative)
|10:00 – 10:30
|Welcome and Registration
|10:30 – 11:10
|Moving Your Digital Transformation Forward - Óscar González Seoane, Sales Director, Liferay Inc & Trifon N. Sotiropoulos , Managing Director, Technopolis S.A.
|11:15 – 12:00
|Building real world solutions with No-Code / Low-Code using Liferay DXP 7.4 - John Paradias, Liferay Consultant , Technopolis S.A.
|12:00 – 13:00
|Coffee break
|13:00 – 13:40
|Liferay DXP 7.4 in a cloud-native, headless and serverless world - George Karouzos, CEO, Technopolis S.A.
|13:45 – 14:30
|Liferay evolution in an AI world - Rafael Lluis Cuenca, Sales Engineering Global Director, Liferay Inc
|14:30 – 15:30
|Thank you - Light Finger Food
Registration is closed
Location
T16
Tzaferi 16, Gazi
118 54 Athens
Greece
Tel: (0030) 2103422006
#Do More with Less
Liferay, the platform that enables you:
- to build Tailored Digital Solutions
- to bring Users, Systems and Data into one single location