4th Liferay Roadshow in Athens

Thu, 26/10/2023

Do More with Less

What if there was a platform which enables you to build Tailor Digital Solutions to your needs?

What if there was a platform which enabled you to bring Users, Systems and Data to one single location?

What is the story of 5 Businesses that overcame Economic Disruption with Technology?

Which are the Technologies to Protect your Business from Economic Disruption in the current environment?

Liferay and Technopolis SA invite you to an exclusive half-day event dedicated to you, our customers!

Join us on 30th of November at Gazi, Athens and find out how to make a strategic choice for a platform with all the tools you need to:

  • Build Customer portals, intranets, commerce sites
  • Enable end users to change and update solutions with No Code / Low Code
  • Integrate with third-party systems and applications
  • Cloud solution for low Total Cost of Ownership

Date: 30 November, 10:00 - 15:30

Registration is closed


Agenda (tentative)

10:00 – 10:30 Welcome and Registration
10:30 – 11:10 Moving Your Digital Transformation Forward - Óscar González Seoane, Sales Director, Liferay Inc & Trifon N. Sotiropoulos , Managing Director, Technopolis S.A.
11:15 – 12:00 Building real world solutions with No-Code / Low-Code using Liferay DXP 7.4  - John Paradias, Liferay Consultant , Technopolis S.A.
12:00 – 13:00 Coffee break
13:00 – 13:40 Liferay DXP 7.4 in a cloud-native, headless and serverless world  - George Karouzos, CEO, Technopolis S.A.
13:45 – 14:30 Liferay evolution in an AI world  - Rafael Lluis Cuenca, Sales Engineering Global Director, Liferay Inc
14:30 – 15:30 Thank you - Light Finger Food

 

Location 

T16

Tzaferi 16, Gazi
118 54 Athens
Greece
Tel: (0030) 2103422006

