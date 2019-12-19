E-Volution Awards with Opapnet

Last night at the grand ceremony of the e-volution awards, Opapnet (OPAP S.A extranet) was awarded with the bronze prize for Redesign – Relaunch (Website | e-shop | App).

The Opapnet portal is built on Liferay DXP and leverages the platform's strengths to integrate with multiple business critical systems to deliver business information to OPAP's partners.

E-volution awards is among the most prestigious awards in Greece for e-commerce and business growth.