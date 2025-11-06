A Highly Successful Liferay Event!

Liferay and Technopolis SA, hosted “Unlocking Business Value with Digital Experiences” in Athens on November 4, 2025 — a day we explored how the right technology and strategy can turn customer engagement into real business impact.

From the very start the room was full of energy—professionals from CIOs and CTOs to digital-team members and business leaders came together to explore how companies can design, develop and deploy engaging digital experiences that drive real business value.

A big thank you to everyone who attended — your engagement, questions and insights made this event truly interactive and valuable. We were thrilled to see so many participants actively networking, exchanging ideas and exploring how to lead in the new digital world.

A special highlight from OPAP sharing how they leveraged Liferay DXP to turn their digital vision into measurable impact.

For those of you who could not join us, we have uploaded the presentations below.

We don’t want anyone to miss out on the key take-aways, case studies and practical guidance that were shared.

Stay tuned: we’ll be posting video recaps and follow-up resources on our site.

We also encourage you to stay connected with our team for personal consultations, deeper dive workshops or bespoke digital-experience planning.