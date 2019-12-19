Front End Developer

  1. Home
Job Description:

  • Willing to adapt and provide solutions to offer the best UI/UX for our customers
  • Follow the latest trends and technologies in web development 
  • Experience in theming (any CMS) as well as in any other programming languages
  • Experience in an MVC framework or in hybrid HTML5 mobile apps will be considered an asset 


Requirements:

  • Javascript / html5:
  •  Experience in jQuery, as well as in asynchronous and event driven programming
  • Familiar with as many as possible js APIS 
  • Experience using a templating engine 
  • CSS3 / SASS (SCSS)
  • Experience in responsive css using media queries, transitions and keyframes 

 

Company Offering:

  • Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
  • Professional development with trainings abroad in a continuously growing market
  • Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
  • Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations
