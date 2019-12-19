Front End Developer
Job Description:
- Willing to adapt and provide solutions to offer the best UI/UX for our customers
- Follow the latest trends and technologies in web development
- Experience in theming (any CMS) as well as in any other programming languages
- Experience in an MVC framework or in hybrid HTML5 mobile apps will be considered an asset
Requirements:
- Javascript / html5:
- Experience in jQuery, as well as in asynchronous and event driven programming
- Familiar with as many as possible js APIS
- Experience using a templating engine
- CSS3 / SASS (SCSS)
- Experience in responsive css using media queries, transitions and keyframes
Company Offering:
- Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
- Professional development with trainings abroad in a continuously growing market
- Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
- Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations
Apply now: