Java Developer

Job Description:

  • Participates in Portal projects implementation teams for large customers
  • Participates in the elaboration of functional and technical specifications
  • Participates in the analysis, design and implementation of the applications
  • Participates in the testing, documentation and support of the applications

 

Necessary Qualifications:

  • Proven experience of 2+ years in Java Portal projects using APIs
  • Knowledge of Spring, Hibernate, MVC, Eclipse / IntelliJ, Git
  • Knowledge of Databases (Oracle, MySQL) and Application Servers (Tomcat, JBoss)
  • University degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent
  • Excellent communication skills in Greek and English language (written and spoken)
  • Military obligations fulfilled (for male candidates)

 

Optional Skills:

  • Knowledge of client-side technologies (HTML5, Javascript, Ajax, Angular, Bootstrap)
  • Knowledge of Search Engines (Lucene, Solr, Elastic Search)
  • Knowledge of Native Mobile App Development (Android, iOS)
  • Post graduate degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent

 

We offer:

  • Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
  • Professional development with trainings abroad in a continuously growing market
  • Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
  • Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations
