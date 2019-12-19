Liferay Developer
Job Description:
- Participates in Liferay Portal implementation teams for large customers
- Participates in the elaboration of functional and technical specifications
- Participates in the analysis, design and implementation of the applications
- Participates in the testing, documentation and support of the applications
Necessary Qualifications:
- Proven experience of 2+ years in Liferay Portal projects using Liferay API
- Knowledge of Spring, Hibernate, MVC, Eclipse / Liferay Developer Studio, Git
- Knowledge of Databases (Oracle, MySQL) and Application Servers (Tomcat, JBoss)
- University degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent
- Excellent communication skills in Greek and English language (written and spoken)
- Military obligations fulfilled (for male candidates)
Optional Skills:
- Knowledge of client-side technologies (HTML5, Javascript, Ajax, Angular, Bootstrap)
- Knowledge of Search Engines (Lucene, Solr, Elastic Search)
- Knowledge of Native Mobile App Development (Android, iOS)
- Knowledge of Liferay Portal installation and administration environment
- Post graduate degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent
We offer:
- Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
- Professional development with trainings abroad in a continuously growing market
- Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
- Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations
Apply now: