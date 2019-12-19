Mobile App Consultant
Job Description:
-
Provides mobile app consulting services to customers
-
Undertakes the elaboration of functional and technical specifications
-
Participates in the analysis, design and documentation of the applications
-
Performs QA and delivery of mobile app projects to customers
Necessary Qualifications:
-
Experience in a similar position for mobile app projects
-
Broad knowledge of web, internet and mobile technologies and tools
-
Degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent
-
Communication skills in Greek and English language (written and spoken)
-
Military obligations fulfilled (for male candidates)
Company Offering:
-
Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
-
Professional development in a continuously growing market
-
Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
-
Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations