  1. Home
  2. Career
  3. Mobile App Consultant

Mobile App Consultant

Job Description:

  • Provides mobile app consulting services to customers

  • Undertakes the elaboration of functional and technical specifications

  • Participates in the analysis, design and documentation of the applications

  • Performs QA and delivery of mobile app projects to customers

Necessary Qualifications:

  • Experience in a similar position for mobile app projects

  • Broad knowledge of web, internet and mobile technologies and tools

  • Degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent

  • Communication skills in Greek and English language (written and spoken)

  • Military obligations fulfilled (for male candidates)

Company Offering:

  • Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset

  • Professional development in a continuously growing market

  • Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment

  • Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations

Apply now:
Upload requirements