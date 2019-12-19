Technical Project Manager
Job Description:
- Undertakes the elaboration of functional and technical specifications
- Participates in the analysis, design and documentation of the applications
- Handles testing, configuration and deployment of web projects
Necessary Qualifications:
- Experience in a similar position for Web Portal projects
- Broad knowledge of Web, Internet and Mobile technologies and tools
- Degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent
- Communication skills in Greek and English language (written and spoken)
- Military obligations fulfilled (for male candidates)
Company Offering:
- Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
- Professional development with trainings abroad in a continuously growing market
- Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
- Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations
