  1. Home
  2. Career
  3. Technical Project Manager

Technical Project Manager

Job Description:

  • Undertakes the elaboration of functional and technical specifications
  • Participates in the analysis, design and documentation of the applications
  • Handles testing, configuration and deployment of web projects

 

Necessary Qualifications:

  • Experience in a similar position for Web Portal projects
  • Broad knowledge of Web, Internet and Mobile technologies and tools
  • Degree in Software Engineering, Information Systems or equivalent
  • Communication skills in Greek and English language (written and spoken)
  • Military obligations fulfilled (for male candidates)

 

Company Offering:

  • Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
  • Professional development with trainings abroad in a continuously growing market
  • Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
  • Opportunity to work with large projects for large organizations
Apply now:
Upload requirements