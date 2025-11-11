Opapnet mobile app

An indispensable iOS and Android app

An indispensable iOS and Android app designed to be the primary, go-to tool for franchisees, streamlining operations and superseding the traditional web extranet.



Core Features:

Unified Hub: Integrates seamlessly with key systems (POS, Inventory, Marketing, CRM) to provide a single, real-time dashboard for all business operations.

Superior Usability: Designed for speed and simplicity with features like quick biometric login (Face/Touch ID), actionable push notifications, and offline access to essential resources.

Rich Media Input: Leverages the device's camera and file system for easy submission of photos, videos, and documents for site audits, maintenance requests, and reports.

Efficient & Secure: Reuses existing content, permissions, and site structures from the core system to ensure information is always consistent, secure, and tailored to the user's role.

The OPAPnet application has been developed using React Native, enabling a cross-platform solution (Android & iOS) with a single codebase.

Front-end

React Native (JavaScript) for the UI and core application logic.

Redux for state management.

Native Modules (Java/Swift/Objective-C) where direct access to device functionalities is required (e.g., push notifications, camera integration for document handling).

Back-end

Communication via REST APIs.

Back-end services likely implemented with Java Spring Boot.

Infrastructure & Security