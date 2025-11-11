OTE Wholesale Portal

OTE Wholesale required a dynamic, public-facing portal to effectively communicate its wholesale services, network coverage, and value proposition to partners and potential clients. The site needed to be visually engaging, content-rich, and equipped with interactive tools to showcase complex service information and geographic data in an intuitive way.



Our Solution



Our team delivered a high-performance, secure, and scalable website built on a modern, headless architecture.

Creative Web Design & User Experience: We created a sleek, professional design that reflects OTE's corporate identity while ensuring excellent usability. The layout uses clear visual hierarchies, strategic whitespace, and dynamic scroll-based animations to guide users seamlessly through service information and key messages.

Strategic Content Production: Beyond development, we produced videos content for the Services section, enhancing user engagement and providing a multi-format learning tool for visitors, concisely explaining OTE's complex wholesale offerings.

Advanced Functionality: Robust Site Search: We implemented a powerful content search with a dedicated results page, allowing users to quickly find relevant pages, documents, and service information across the entire site. Custom Interactive Coverage Map: A central feature is the fully customized Google Maps integration on the "Coverage" page. This interactive map visually displays OTE's extensive points of presence across Greece. Users can filter and explore locations using various criteria, with detailed information panels appearing for each point, transforming complex network data into an accessible visual tool.





Technical Implementation



The project was engineered for optimal performance, security, and editorial flexibility:



Frontend: Built with the Next.js React framework, leveraging Server-Side Rendering (SSR) for fast load times, enhanced SEO, and robust security.

Content Management: Strapi Headless CMS empowers the OTE team to easily update all site content, from pages and news articles to map data points, ensuring long-term manageability.

Integration: Secure third-party REST API services handle critical functions like the contact form submission, ensuring reliable and safe data processing.



The Result



OTE Wholesale now possesses a sophisticated digital platform that successfully articulates its market position, showcases its services through rich media, and provides tangible, interactive proof of its nationwide network capabilities—all within a fast, secure, and easily manageable website.