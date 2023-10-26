Devops Engineer

  1. Home
Job Description:

  • Work in project teams with continuous collaboration
  • Follow the latest trends in technologies and security
  • Willing to adapt and provide solutions to offer the best availability for our customers’ systems

Minimum Requirements:

  • Proficient Linux / Unix administration
  • Basic SQL and No-SQL Database knowledge
  • Web server configuration & SSL Certificates
  • Experience in CI/CD Pipelines (Git / Jenkins) 

Additional Requirements:

Knowledge or experience in any of the following will be considered an asset:

  • Experience in application management 
  • Experience in Cloud deployments (Docker / Kubernetes)
  • Experience in mitigating security vulnerabilities
  • Performance management, monitoring & optimization  

Company Offering:

  • Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
  • Professional development with trainings abroad and certifications in a continuously evolving market
  • Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
  • Opportunity to work in complex projects for large organizations
Apply now:
