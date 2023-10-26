Devops Engineer
Job Description:
- Work in project teams with continuous collaboration
- Follow the latest trends in technologies and security
- Willing to adapt and provide solutions to offer the best availability for our customers’ systems
Minimum Requirements:
- Proficient Linux / Unix administration
- Basic SQL and No-SQL Database knowledge
- Web server configuration & SSL Certificates
- Experience in CI/CD Pipelines (Git / Jenkins)
Additional Requirements:
Knowledge or experience in any of the following will be considered an asset:
- Experience in application management
- Experience in Cloud deployments (Docker / Kubernetes)
- Experience in mitigating security vulnerabilities
- Performance management, monitoring & optimization
Company Offering:
- Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
- Professional development with trainings abroad and certifications in a continuously evolving market
- Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
- Opportunity to work in complex projects for large organizations
