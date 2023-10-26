Devops Engineer

Job Description:

Work in project teams with continuous collaboration

Follow the latest trends in technologies and security

Willing to adapt and provide solutions to offer the best availability for our customers’ systems

Minimum Requirements:

Proficient Linux / Unix administration

Basic SQL and No-SQL Database knowledge

Web server configuration & SSL Certificates

Experience in CI/CD Pipelines (Git / Jenkins)

Additional Requirements:

Knowledge or experience in any of the following will be considered an asset:

Experience in application management

Experience in Cloud deployments (Docker / Kubernetes)

Experience in mitigating security vulnerabilities

Performance management, monitoring & optimization

Company Offering: