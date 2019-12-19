JavaScript Developer
Job Description:
-
Work in project teams with continuous collaboration
-
Follow the latest trends and technologies in web development
-
Willing to adapt and provide solutions to offer the best UI/UX for our customers
Minimum Requirements:
-
ES6 JavaScript / HTML5 / jQuery
-
Experience in responsive CSS3 / SASS (SCSS) using media queries, transitions and keyframes
-
Experience in asynchronous (async await), promises and event driven programming
-
Experience in 3rd party JS / CSS libraries
-
Experience in NPM and Yarn ecosystems
Additional Requirements:
Knowledge or experience in any of the following will be considered an asset:
-
Webpack and Babel
-
Browser and REST APIs
-
Server-side programming (NodeJS)
-
ReactJS Framework
-
Gitlab / Github projects
Company Offering:
-
Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset
-
Professional development with trainings abroad and certifications in a continuously evolving market
-
Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment
-
Opportunity to work in complex projects for large organizations