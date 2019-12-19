  1. Home
JavaScript Developer

Job Description:

  • Work in project teams with continuous collaboration

  • Follow the latest trends and technologies in web development 

  • Willing to adapt and provide solutions to offer the best UI/UX for our customers

Minimum Requirements:

  • ES6 JavaScript / HTML5 / jQuery

  • Experience in responsive CSS3 / SASS (SCSS) using media queries, transitions and keyframes

  • Experience in asynchronous (async await), promises and event driven programming

  • Experience in 3rd party JS / CSS libraries 

  • Experience in NPM and Yarn ecosystems

Additional Requirements:

Knowledge or experience in any of the following will be considered an asset:

  • Webpack and Babel

  • Browser and REST APIs 

  • Server-side programming (NodeJS) 

  • ReactJS Framework 

  • Gitlab / Github projects 

Company Offering:

  • Attractive remuneration package depending on experience and skillset

  • Professional development with trainings abroad and certifications in a continuously evolving market

  • Pleasant, friendly, modern, flexible and dynamic working environment

  • Opportunity to work in complex projects for large organizations

