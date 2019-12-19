JavaScript Developer

Job Description:

Work in project teams with continuous collaboration

Follow the latest trends and technologies in web development

Willing to adapt and provide solutions to offer the best UI/UX for our customers

Minimum Requirements:

ES6 JavaScript / HTML5 / jQuery

Experience in responsive CSS3 / SASS (SCSS) using media queries, transitions and keyframes

Experience in asynchronous (async await), promises and event driven programming

Experience in 3rd party JS / CSS libraries

Experience in NPM and Yarn ecosystems

Additional Requirements:

Knowledge or experience in any of the following will be considered an asset:

Webpack and Babel

Browser and REST APIs

Server-side programming (NodeJS)

ReactJS Framework

Gitlab / Github projects

Company Offering: