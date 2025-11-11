My Ethniki

Ethniki Asfalistiki, Greece's largest insurance provider, has launched a secure Customer Portal designed to deliver personalized information to authenticated policyholders regarding their insurance contracts.

The platform also enables key actions, including premium payments, e-policy management, standing order oversight, and downloading of available documents (such as contracts, terms and conditions, express claims settlements, and supplementary endorsements).



The portal further empowers Ethniki Asfalistiki's Data Stewards by directing them to targeted site pages, where they can manage client registration details—ultimately supporting improved customer relationship management.



Liferay Portal was selected as the preferred platform, with Technopolis S.A.—Liferay's Partner for Greece—partnering alongside Cosmote S.A. to execute the project contract.



As part of the initiative, the portal has been integrated with Ethniki Asfalistiki's back-office systems to ensure seamless, bidirectional data exchange for client information.



During the course of the project's development, additional functionalities were implemented to enhance the information provided to clients, as well as to improve the way customer data is managed by the Data Stewards.

