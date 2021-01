PRIME Agents' Portal

Building an Extranet for PRIME Insurance's Agents.

Project includes a tight integration with Insurance-specific back end software for exchanging 'Insurance-related information.

Quotations, Contracts, Sales Targets, Contracts in various statuses, as well as all corporate documentation, are the parts of a 'full-fledged' Portal which has become the 'working environment' for all PRIME Insurance's Agents.