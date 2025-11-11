Cert1

Beautifully designed, easy to manage, ready for every screen

The CERT1 website was built from scratch using Drupal, providing a reliable and flexible content management system that allows non-technical users to easily manage, update, and expand content.

The design is clean, professional, and user-focused, ensuring clarity and trust, while fully responsive so it works smoothly across all device sizes—smartphones, tablets, desktops.

Accessibility best practices were followed to ensure usability for all audiences.

Together, Drupal’s flexibility, intuitive content editing workflow, and responsive design create a strong digital presence that supports CERT1’s mission with reliability and clarity.