Real Consulting

Real Consulting (RC) is one of Greece’s leading companies in providing and implementing integrated IT solutions, listed on the stock exchange and with significant needs for a strong digital presence.

To meet these demands, the new corporate website was built on Drupal, combining stability, flexibility, and a cutting-edge user experience.

The platform is fully responsive and supports four languages (Greek, English, German, Romanian), ensuring accessibility to a wide international audience.

A large number of custom web forms were implemented to facilitate expressions of interest and client interaction. Special attention was given to the unique and carefully crafted design, enriched with multiple visual effects, resulting in an impressive and modern online presence that reflects RC’s innovation and leadership in the IT sector.