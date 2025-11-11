Cyprus Food Museum

The Cyprus Food Museum website was developed on Drupal, delivering a fully responsive and modern platform that adapts seamlessly across all devices.

The content management system was customized with paragraphs and blocks, allowing editors to design and update pages with ease and flexibility.

A large-scale migration of hundreds of records from the previous Liferay platform was successfully carried out, ensuring the preservation and smooth transition of valuable content.

The website also integrates a wide range of advanced features that enhance both functionality and user experience.

A dynamic search engine allows visitors to explore the database by free text, alphabetical order, or through categories and taxonomies.

An events calendar with historical archive provides a structured overview of past and upcoming activities.

Multiple webforms enable visitors to submit content directly, while the site also includes sections for news, polls, and an automatically generated gallery with search functionality.

Together, these elements create a rich, interactive platform that both preserves and promotes Cyprus’s unique culinary heritage.