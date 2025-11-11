Cosmote C-TS

COSMOTE Technical Services, a member of the COSMOTE Group, envisioned creating unparalleled technology experiences for all stakeholders and reliably guiding its clients into the new digital era—contributing to a brighter future.



To bring this vision to life, the company required a modern content website to showcase its corporate profile and provide a comprehensive overview of its extensive range of technological services.



The selection of the Liferay DXP platform, combined with a strategic partnership with Technopolis S.A.—Liferay's Partner for Greece—enabled the achievement of these objectives.



Also, the portal empowers its administrators with the flexibility to update the site's content in an intuitive and user-friendly manner.

