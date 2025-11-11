Opap Online

The new opaponline.opap.gr platform was developed as OPAP’s official online betting and gaming site, built on modern open web technologies and scalable infrastructure.

The site was deployed to ensure a smooth transition from legacy systems to a new, high-performance architecture, enabling uninterrupted access and enhanced user experience.



The opaponline.opap.gr platform currently offers the following:



- Integration with Number Games platform and Player's accounts

- CMS-driven articles and promotional pages

- Personalized content based on player segmentation

- Responsive web design, optimized for both desktop and mobile devices

- Live page rendering with no page refresh

- Real-time betting data via third-party services through REST API communication with OPAP Middleware

Technology highlights:



- Frontend: React, Vue, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3

- Backend: Liferay DXP, Java application server

- Databases: MySQL, Elasticsearch

- Web server: NGINX

- Infrastructure & DevOps: Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins, GitLab, Liferay Cloud PaaS

- Integrations: Player OIDC, Azure AD, Azure Files

- Content Delivery: Akamai CDN integration

