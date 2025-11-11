HERMES 3 - ATHEX

A Public B2B Portal jointly implemented by the internal ATHEX development team and Technopolis' team. The portal is accessible by sufficiently authorized staff of the companies listed in the Stock Exchange, so that they can upload and thus inform the stock market as regards to various stock-related actions performed by such companies. The portal is protected by a login using OIDC protocol (OpenID Connect) with 2FA and respective RBAC (role based access control).

The part of the implementation undertaken by Technopolis' team included: