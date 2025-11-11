COSMOTE Digital Office Portal

Technopolis has created a dynamic self-service portal for the customers of Digital Office product of COSMOTE.

Customers of COSMOTE who are in need of Digital Office solutions including Webex, multiple points of presence, phone numbers & positions, are able through this portal to create new users and assign them to specific points of presence (POP) and CLI (phone number & position).

Also they can manage the available, POPs & CLIs and the appointed services, swap services between CLIs and check remaining balance.

The portal is dynamic and COSMOTE technicians and Digital Office team can add and administer effortless all available customers.

Last but not least, the portal offers integration with Cosmote’s ID login & authentication process, integration with SDP, Webex and Siebel.