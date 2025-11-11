COSMOTE VIP SLA Portal

Technopolis has created a dynamic self-service portal for the VIP customers of Special Solutions product of COSMOTE.

VIP Customers of COSMOTE that have Special Solutions contracts, are able through this portal to administer any issues regarding their product, open SLA tickets and view their progress or view and download SLA reports.

The portal is dynamic and COSMOTE can add and administer effortless all VIP customers. Last but not least, the portal offers integration with Cosmote’s ID login & authentication process, integration with SLAM and Siebel.