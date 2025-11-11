ELINYAE

The ELINYAE (Hellenic Institute for Occupational Health and Safety) serves as an advisor to the State on matters of workplace health and safety, while also maintaining an active international presence within the global scientific community.

To support its mission, the organization’s website underwent a major transformation, migrating from an outdated and unsupported version of Drupal to the latest release.

This process included a complete theme change and full redesign, resulting in a modern, accessible, and professional digital presence.

Despite hosting hundreds of documents and welcoming thousands of visitors daily, the upgraded platform delivers outstanding performance, speed, and user experience.

The new design improves navigation and content accessibility, ensuring that ELINYAE’s wealth of knowledge and expertise is easily available to professionals, policymakers, and the wider public.