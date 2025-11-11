Maria Koliopoulou

The Maria Koliopoulou website was developed on Drupal, providing a flexible and easy-to-manage content management system.

Fully bilingual and responsive, it offers a seamless experience across desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

The site features detailed presentations of performances, collaborations, and projects, along with a convenient contact form to enhance audience engagement.

Thanks to Drupal’s intuitive interface, content can be updated and expanded effortlessly, ensuring that the website remains current and dynamic while reflecting Maria Koliopoulou’s artistic work in a clear and elegant design.