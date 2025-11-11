Orion Conservatory

The Orion Conservatory website was built from the ground up using Drupal, providing a reliable and flexible content management system that allows staff to easily add and update course information, events, and news.

The modern, elegant design reflects the artistic identity of the conservatory, while full responsiveness ensures a smooth experience on smartphones, tablets, and desktops.

Special focus was given to the detailed presentation of the courses, easy navigation, and the option to request trial lessons, enhancing engagement with prospective students.