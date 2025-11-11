Xenou E-shop

Xenou Anna's online store was developed on Drupal Commerce, offering a flexible and easy-to-manage platform for showcasing products and handling online sales.

All products were migrated from the previous platform, ensuring continuity and accurate data transfer.

The modern design emphasizes clarity and usability, providing customers with a seamless shopping experience across all devices—desktop, tablet, and mobile.

Built with Drupal’s powerful e-commerce capabilities, the site supports smooth product browsing, secure checkout, and effortless content updates, giving both the store and its administrators a reliable, intuitive system.