Xenou E-shop

Xenou E-shop

Flexible e-commerce on Drupal

Xenou Anna's online store was developed on Drupal Commerce, offering a flexible and easy-to-manage platform for showcasing products and handling online sales.

All products were migrated from the previous platform, ensuring continuity and accurate data transfer.

The modern design emphasizes clarity and usability, providing customers with a seamless shopping experience across all devices—desktop, tablet, and mobile.

Built with Drupal’s powerful e-commerce capabilities, the site supports smooth product browsing, secure checkout, and effortless content updates, giving both the store and its administrators a reliable, intuitive system.

Customer
XENOU ANNA
Link
https://www.xenou.gr/
Category
e-Shop
Frameworks
Drupal
Technology keywords
Responsive Design
Bootstrap
Migration
Services offered
Consulting
Full Project
Online Marketing
SEO