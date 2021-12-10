Attica Botanical Park

Awaken your senses at the Attica Botanical Park!

The visitor explores through the web site the botany collections, the flower gardens, the olive grove, almond trees, the orchard, the rose garden, the vegetable garden, the hedge maze, the lavender garden, the bamboo forest, the artificial pond "Nautilus", hosting aquatic and water plants, the herbs, the mythical plants.

A detailed map and list of activities in the park are available to discover, through a modern, custom design, responsive, with great user experience using Drupal 9 CMS.