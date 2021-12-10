  1. Home
Jean Iver E-Shop

Jean Iver Hair Products

Jean Iver E-Shop

With the legendary JEAN IVER hairspray as their flagship, JEAN IVER count many years of strong presence in the market, creating a loyal audience and a special place in consumers hearts.

In order to provide the required functionalities, our team developed a well-designed E-Commerce website with the help of Drupal 9 and Drupal Commerce. Drupal's open-source nature allows for endless customization options, making it an ideal choice for designing a website that truly reflects JEAN IVER's brand.

 

Customer
Aromca
Link
https://www.jeaniver.com/
Category
e-Shop
Frameworks
Drupal
Technology keywords
JavaScript
PHP
Responsive Design
Solr
Web Services
Bootstrap
Migration
Services offered
Full Project