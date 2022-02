Karlis E-Shop

Order and buy online your tires or wheels!

Karlis' e-shop was designed and created for those who want to order and buy online tires and wheels through a wide range of products.

Karlis.gr was built on Drupal 8 CMS using Drupal Commerce for all e-shop functionalities. Integration with a Bank system for Credit Card Clearance was developed and PayPal payments were enabled.

Great User Experience as the buyer can easily choose the recommended tires or wheels for his vehicle.