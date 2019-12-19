Kropias Gi

An amazing place for beatiful events needed to have an evenly more elegant online presence.

We were asked for a contemporary, responsive web design which presents all the areas of the venue and provides all the necessary information to the visitor.

We used Drupal 8 to create a web site that reflects the business identity, incorporating an 'easy-to-navigate' and pleasant User Experience.

Special emphasis was given to covering all mobile devices (responsive design), facilitating photo display and of course the content itself, from both informative and Search Engine Optimization perspectives

The result was impressive!