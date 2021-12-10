  1. Home
Safety Solutions for the Maritime Industry

Prime Products Ltd is a Piraeus-based Greek company established in 2006, that specializes in gas detection supplies and services and personal protection equipment for people working in hazardous environments.

Based on Drupal 9 and a custom web design with responsive theme, the new  Prime Products' web site promotes all the company's products and services in a friendly and efficient way providing all the new technolgy trends in content administation and presentation.

 

Customer
Prime Products LTD
Link
https://www.primeltd.com/
Category
Website
Frameworks
Drupal
Technology keywords
PHP
Responsive Design
Bootstrap
Services offered
Full Project