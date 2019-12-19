Structures & Geotechnics (SG)

Structures & Geotechnics (SG) is a dynamically growing company providing high-level consulting and design services.

Based on Drupal 8 and a custom web design with responsive theme, the new bilingual sg-incorp.com promotes all the company's projects and services in a friendly and efficient way providing all the new technolgy trends in content administation and presentation.

SG's new website is an up to date site, in matter of content, design and of course technology infrastructure.