Tzamos Jewels

Tzamos jewels' e-shop was designed and created to promote a jewellery shop located in Preveza that counts decades of successful course.

Tzamosjewels.gr was built on Drupal 8 CMS using Drupal Commerce for all e-shop functionalities. Integration with a Bank system for Credit Card Clearance was developed and PayPal payments were enabled. Interconnection with the company's ERP ensures products import and available stock.

Great User Experience for unique and priceless jewelleries.